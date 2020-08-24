D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKL. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Markel by 2,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,069.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $999.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $999.25. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,347.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.70 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Markel had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,048.50.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

