Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,472 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth $202,000. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 264,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after buying an additional 26,988 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 645,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,368,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Baxter International by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 512,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,618,000 after acquiring an additional 386,934 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International stock opened at $83.09 on Monday. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

BAX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.72.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $124,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,482 shares of company stock worth $7,901,355 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

