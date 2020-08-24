Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stake Cut by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 135.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth $1,202,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter worth $798,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 21.3% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 606,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,072,000 after buying an additional 106,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $68.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day moving average of $65.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $518,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,738 shares in the company, valued at $327,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $6,652,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 607,500 shares of company stock worth $41,064,625 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

