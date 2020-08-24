D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 28,763 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,763 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,763,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,042,000 after buying an additional 22,881 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 66.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 169,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 67,591 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 148.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 83,407 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 14.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $39.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.93 million. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEG shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

