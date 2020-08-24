iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,035,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 361.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8,285.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,614,000 after acquiring an additional 99,505 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $264.91 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $265.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.02.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

