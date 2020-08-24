D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.85 Million Stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 394.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $357,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 4,409.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after buying an additional 189,349 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HYGH opened at $83.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average of $81.44. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.