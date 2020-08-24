Deutsche Bank Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $190.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDAY. BidaskClub raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Workday from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Workday from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.07.

Workday stock opened at $192.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 1.50. Workday has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $202.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 278,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total transaction of $50,010,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 10,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $1,955,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 494,860 shares of company stock worth $89,843,645. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $378,091,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $320,599,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Workday by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,055,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $918,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,603 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Workday by 293.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,979,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,523,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $849,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,497 shares during the period. 66.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

