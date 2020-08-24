Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HKXCY stock opened at $48.45 on Monday. Ping An Insurance has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong. It operates in five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Clearing, and Platform and Infrastructure. The Cash segment covers various equity products traded on the cash market platforms, the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange; sale of market data relating to the products; and other related activities.

