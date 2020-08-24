Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HKXCY stock opened at $48.45 on Monday. Ping An Insurance has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76.

