Stifel Nicolaus Raises Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $310.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $272.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.18, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.94. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $130.12 and a 52-week high of $283.48.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total value of $1,381,159.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,430 shares in the company, valued at $74,971,308.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total value of $389,230.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,601,322.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,495 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,871. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 30,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 18,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

