D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 90,254 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Eversource Energy by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,423,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,338,000 after buying an additional 148,763 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

