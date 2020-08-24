D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in JD.Com in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JD.Com by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of JD.Com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $74.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.72. JD.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $75.72.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

