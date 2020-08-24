D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 29,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $709,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,288,000 after acquiring an additional 46,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU opened at $182.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.22. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $195.47.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

KSU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.40.

In related news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,766.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $263,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,409 shares of company stock worth $2,125,382. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

