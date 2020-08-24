Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,438 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,165,000 after buying an additional 848,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $1,358,272.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,850.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $665,147.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,532 shares of company stock worth $7,795,695 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.33.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $228.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.84. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $238.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.