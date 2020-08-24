D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.95.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $592,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,809 shares of company stock valued at $11,035,205 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $675.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $626.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $677.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

