Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 12.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $61.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.13. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $61.87.

