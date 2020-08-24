Amalgamated Bank Sells 23,770 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2020

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,770 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 0.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 3.0% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Seattle Genetics from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.16.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock opened at $157.50 on Monday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.44 and a 1 year high of $187.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.55.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $783,235.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 6,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.17, for a total value of $1,082,831.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,345 shares of company stock valued at $30,147,594 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

