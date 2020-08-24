BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 88,824 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.36% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCPC. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2,511.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCPC opened at $9.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $561.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.57. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $14.76.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.27 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCPC. JMP Securities dropped their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

