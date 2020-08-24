Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

SPLV stock opened at $54.11 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $62.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average of $51.71.

