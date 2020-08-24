D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 9,656 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,656 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 21.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 195,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 35,042 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 362,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,755 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 263,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

In related news, Director Nido R. Qubein acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC opened at $36.91 on Monday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

