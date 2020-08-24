D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter worth approximately $23,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $11.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $18.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $740.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.80 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $33,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $408,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $408,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

