RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,298 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in RealPage were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RP. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in RealPage by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in RealPage by 1,495.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in RealPage by 21,966.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 403,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,338,000 after purchasing an additional 401,319 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in RealPage by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in RealPage during the first quarter valued at about $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get RealPage alerts:

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $12,970,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at $92,499,770.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 128,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $8,712,560.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,109,565.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 984,565 shares of company stock valued at $62,885,759 in the last three months. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RealPage in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealPage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.91.

Shares of NASDAQ RP opened at $59.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 1.02. RealPage Inc has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average of $61.59.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.55%. Research analysts expect that RealPage Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RealPage Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.