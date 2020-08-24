Amalgamated Bank Has $1.13 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,332 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,631,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,627,000 after purchasing an additional 109,245 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,941,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,968,000 after buying an additional 316,589 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,412,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,312,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,750,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,708,000 after acquiring an additional 233,426 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNW. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

NYSE:PNW opened at $74.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.82.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.23. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $929.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

