Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,893 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vistra Energy by 51.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vistra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vistra Energy by 48.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 288.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

NYSE VST opened at $19.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Vistra Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

In related news, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 10,000 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,199.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.