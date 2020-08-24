Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,148 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 95.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.5% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMG. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $170.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.94. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $171.19.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 3,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $403,333.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,858.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert Hagedorn sold 30,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $4,059,082.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,778,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,907,429.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,933 shares of company stock valued at $33,426,094. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

