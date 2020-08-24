Amalgamated Bank Has $1.17 Million Stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,309 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 78.6% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Fortive by 50.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 25.5% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $836,818.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,951.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $314,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,348,843.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,937,225 shares of company stock worth $277,761,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

NYSE FTV opened at $71.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.37. Fortive Corp has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $80.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

