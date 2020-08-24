Amalgamated Bank Sells 32,164 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,164 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 111.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $54.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.61. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $653.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

EQR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

