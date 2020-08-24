Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $56,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.97.

In related news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $1,438,247.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $368.75 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $369.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $327.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.43, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.