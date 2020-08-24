AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 381.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

In related news, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $401,671.88. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $373,721.60. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

COLD stock opened at $38.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 75.92, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.18. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.92.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $482.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

