Synovus Financial Corp Sells 3,764 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,276 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 27,817,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,666 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,583,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,087,000 after purchasing an additional 250,327 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 50.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,781,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,692 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,524,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,461,000 after purchasing an additional 74,115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,452,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,629,000 after purchasing an additional 61,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on BK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.97.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $35.71 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

