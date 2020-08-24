Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Holdings Cut by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,931 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.1% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 13.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Splunk by 0.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Splunk by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK stock opened at $202.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $217.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of -64.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Splunk from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.12.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 13,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $2,443,776.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $1,194,979.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,280 shares of company stock worth $14,799,396 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

