Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,725,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 386,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,626,000 after purchasing an additional 66,260 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 384,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 501.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 309,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,916,000 after purchasing an additional 258,400 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 258,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,864,000 after purchasing an additional 146,088 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total transaction of $1,235,805.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,451,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIO. Citigroup upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

NYSE:BIO opened at $517.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.38 and a 12 month high of $540.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $504.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $536.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 84.89% and a return on equity of 3.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.