Synovus Financial Corp Sells 845 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth about $17,077,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Insulet by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,445,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $902,290,000 after buying an additional 1,447,629 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,630,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,031,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Insulet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,916,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,145,844,000 after buying an additional 231,911 shares during the period.

PODD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $189.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $208.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 745.03 and a beta of 0.89. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $233.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.31.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

