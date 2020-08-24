Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 384,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after buying an additional 146,612 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after buying an additional 74,060 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after buying an additional 125,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNN opened at $39.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.68. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.56. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNN. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

