New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $18.11 Million Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.85% of GATX worth $18,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in GATX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in GATX by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in GATX by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in GATX by 8.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in GATX by 5.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $387,252.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,588.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $389,124.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,629.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $64.61 on Monday. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.55.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. GATX had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stephens raised shares of GATX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

