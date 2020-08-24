Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,409 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,228.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $809,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,106.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $274,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,470.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PXD shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.43.

NYSE:PXD opened at $102.11 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $159.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.75.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

