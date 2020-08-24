Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,096 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 57.3% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,250,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,503 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 68.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,578,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,585 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 66.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,194,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,976,000 after purchasing an additional 878,855 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 26.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,035,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,080,000 after purchasing an additional 854,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $15,078,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

NYSE:PHM opened at $47.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $47.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

