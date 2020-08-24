New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $18.22 Million Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2020

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of NortonLifeLock worth $18,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 251.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 32.6% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 129,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 31,806 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 6.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $22.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $715,062.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,032.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,967.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,932,324 shares of company stock worth $229,304,333 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLOK. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Argus upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

