Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,611,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,342 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 16.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,332,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,127,000 after acquiring an additional 333,329 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,046,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,663,000 after acquiring an additional 86,490 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,885,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,647,000 after acquiring an additional 14,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $56.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.25 and a beta of 1.00. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $59.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average of $49.54.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $188.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.16 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $525,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 362,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,042,588.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $276,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,982 shares of company stock valued at $5,721,716 in the last three months. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

