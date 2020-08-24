New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,319 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Celanese worth $18,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in Celanese by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Celanese by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Celanese by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $99.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.85.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

