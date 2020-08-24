D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,158 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVG. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 6.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the second quarter worth about $234,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 10.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NVG opened at $15.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $17.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

