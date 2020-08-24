D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 1,372 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 2.39% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 3,160.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 654,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 634,207 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 30,809 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $577,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000.

NYSEARCA DVOL opened at $22.49 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65.

