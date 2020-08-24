D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.20 Million Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in American Tower by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $249.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,071 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

