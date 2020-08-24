D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 303,262 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 303,262 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 741.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter valued at $30,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 6,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $7.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.09. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

