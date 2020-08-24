D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 135.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $214.99 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $218.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.25 and its 200 day moving average is $187.07.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

