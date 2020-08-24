D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 3,628 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Total were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Total by 79.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the first quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Total by 91.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Total by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

TOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Total stock opened at $38.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 112.47 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Total SA has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Total SA will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

