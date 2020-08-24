D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,789 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,861,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $818,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,901 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,342,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $748,792,000 after buying an additional 1,262,742 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,977,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,292,000 after buying an additional 1,269,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,645,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,868,000 after purchasing an additional 123,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $627,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $1,210,231.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $62.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

