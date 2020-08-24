Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,037,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,670,000 after buying an additional 904,370 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,265,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,038,000 after acquiring an additional 555,099 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Unum Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,202,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,048,000 after purchasing an additional 45,892 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Unum Group by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,553,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,329 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DOWLING & PARTN cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of UNM opened at $17.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $31.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

