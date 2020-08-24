Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 429.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 49.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 31.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.18.

Shares of NTRS opened at $81.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average of $81.49. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

