Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 50.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $138.08 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The firm has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.49%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.