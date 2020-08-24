Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 3,086 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 967.9% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 67,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after buying an additional 60,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $132.04 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12-month low of $87.45 and a 12-month high of $133.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.33.

